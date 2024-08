Paris, Olympic weightlifter, Maan Assaad ,won 5th place in the +102kg weightlifting competition at the Paris Olympic Games.

The weightlifter lifted 197kg in the snatch and 241kg in the clean and jerk, for a total of 438kg.

It is noteworthy that the Syrian delegation’s participation in the Olympics included swimming, judo, athletics and gymnastics competitions, while the equestrian Amr Hamsho did not participate in the equestrian race due to his horse’s injury.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency