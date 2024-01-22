WEI Partners With CyberTrust Massachusetts As Sponsoring Corporate Member

The investment by the IT solution provider directly supports the non-profit's efforts to grow the cyber workforce and create opportunities for individuals with diverse backgrounds.

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / WEI is proud to announce it has joined the expanding CyberTrust Massachusetts consortium as a Sponsoring Corporate Member. The partnership provides WEI with a unique opportunity to apply its world-class cybersecurity expertise to a non-profit focused on fortifying the threat landscape of local governments, non-profits, and small businesses in Massachusetts. The sponsorship also aligns with WEI's commitment to helping students from diverse populations find a career in cybersecurity.

WEI's partnership with CyberTrust comes at a time when many organizations are struggling to hire, retain, and upskill IT personnel, thus limiting their ability to achieve business objectives. WEI is working to help customers alleviate this challenge by offering the WEI Technical Apprenticeship for Diverse Candidates, a four-step training and mentoring process specifically tailored to customer needs, roles, tools, and tech stack. Graduates of the CyberTrust program who enroll into the apprenticeship service will experience a smoother transition from academia to the corporate world.

"This partnership is something WEI values tremendously as we guide our customers through the cyber skills shortage during a time of escalating cyberattacks," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "The CyberTrust mission directly correlates with the values of WEI as we focus on building a workforce representative of a diverse community-including people of all backgrounds who are passionate about solving complex problems."

Established in 2023, CyberTrust Massachusetts has spearheaded advanced cyber training and education across Massachusetts. Centered around three main objectives, the CyberTrust model is designed to build opportunity and security through a consortium of statewide businesses and colleges. The three main objectives include growing the cyber workforce, enhancing cyber education and training, and providing affordable cybersecurity solutions.

"We are honored to be part of the CyberTrust alliance," said WEI Cybersecurity Go-To-Market Leader Todd Humphreys. "It provides WEI with a unique opportunity to apply its cybersecurity expertise in ways that not only help fortify the regional security landscape but to also contribute to a sustainable pipeline of cyber talent that is critically lacking right now. We believe that the next generation of security leadership is already being educated at Massachusetts' higher education institutions. WEI can't wait to work with them."

A minority-owned IT solution provider, WEI employs more than 80 seasoned engineers who specialize in all areas across the technology spectrum. WEI's world-class cybersecurity practice offers custom-tailored solutions in areas including the security operations center, cloud, network, email, identity and access management, and attack surface management.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works closely with clients to help them establish goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and transform their IT environment into a company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. The provider combines cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design to implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information, please visit www.WEI.com.

About CyberTrust Massachusetts

CyberTrust Massachusetts is a new non-profit committed to growing and diversifying the cyber workforce, creating opportunities, and securing local entities. Leveraging state and federal startup funding, CyberTrust enhances cyber education programs with hands-on experiential learning-using a state-of-the-art Cyber Range and placing students in a live SOC that also serves local governments, nonprofits and small businesses. To collaborate on this ambitious agenda, CyberTrust is forming a consortium of committed companies and colleges-anchored in community colleges and state universities, where programs can best reach underrepresented groups. More info at www.cybertrustmass.org and info@cybertrustmass.org .

Contact:

