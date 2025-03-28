Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit 2025 reinforces city’s role as glaobal family office hub, driving innovation, collaboration and lasting legacies

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 March 2025 – The Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit (WGHK) which has brought to Hong Kong some 360 influential global family office principals, visionary leaders and industry pioneers concluded today (March 26). Themed “Hong Kong of the World, for the World”, the event demonstrated Hong Kong’s unparalleled strengths as a bridge between East and West, where innovation, investment, and cross-cultural collaboration flourish.

Co-organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), the third edition of the Summit delivered an influential platform for collaboration and innovation and drew global decision-makers from regions including the Mainland, Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Hong Kong to engage in interactive discussions exploring how wealth can drive social progress and sustainable impact.

As a flagship event of the Wealth and Investment Mega Event Week during Hong Kong Super March, the WGHK was opened by the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan. He said, “Family offices play a vital role in preserving family wealth, creating lasting influences through philanthropy worldwide and leading impact investment. As an international financial centre, we have a robust network of world-class financial service professionals and offer an extensive array of investment opportunities. In this city, international foundations, charities and non-governmental organisations come together to form a vibrant philanthropy network. We are also investing heavily to propel Hong Kong’s development in innovation and technology like green tech and AI, benefiting the future of humanity. All these, together with the quality lifestyle in Hong Kong, the convergence of Eastern and Western cultures, the dazzling array of mega events, make Hong Kong the ideal place for family offices to thrive and realise their ambitions.”

The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, stated that the well-received event reaffirmed Hong Kong’s stature as a pre-eminent global hub for family offices. He said, “This vibrant city – a beacon of opportunity, a super connector between East and West, and a thriving hub for over 2 700 single family offices – is where your vision, your capital, and your passion can flourish. Together, we stand on the cusp of a new era, one where wealth is not just preserved but harnessed as a force for good, transcending borders and generations. I invite you to join us in a shared mission: to build, to learn, and to give. These three pillars will define our collaboration, inspiring you to leverage Hong Kong’s unique ecosystem to create a lasting impact.”

The Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Ms Alpha Lau, said, “Hong Kong is Asia’s leading global hub for wealth management, innovation, and sustainable investment. The WGHK again proved to be an exceptional platform for thought leadership, uniting global family offices to exchange ideas and drive positive change while leveraging the city’s robust financial infrastructure and connectivity. At InvestHK, we are dedicated to supporting global investors in unlocking new opportunities and making a lasting impact in Asia and beyond.”

The WGHK featured a distinguished lineup of international speakers who shared insights on the transformative power of wealth. Through insightful sharing of speakers on three sub-themes at panel discussions, participants delved into the evolving landscape of art, culture and luxury, the strategic delivery of impact philanthropy, and the expanding role of technology and artificial intelligence in driving sustainable wealth creation. There was also a fireside chat discussing on the theme “Crafting Success Across Continents and Industries”.

Many speakers today rated Hong Kong highly as an ideal place for setting up family offices.

Founder of ADLEGACY, Mr Horst Bente, said, “Hong Kong has always been a special place for our family. The expansion of the company in the ’60s and ’70s to Asia came through Hong Kong. My parents and I were here when I was a little boy, so we’ve spent a lot of time in this city. To me, Hong Kong has always been the gateway to Asia. Investors are here, money is here, and obviously the talent is here. Hong Kong has a dynamic energy, brand-new facilities, and a genuine enthusiasm for sports. We want to be part of that and help create something that doesn’t exist here yet.”

The Vice Chairman of Swarovski International Holding, Mr Robert Buchbauer, said, “When I look at Hong Kong, I see a city that offers stability, predictability, and an environment that is business-friendly – key elements for any family office seeking a solid foundation for long-term growth. People in Hong Kong want to do business, and that entrepreneurial spirit hasn’t changed. It’s what makes Hong Kong so dynamic and a perfect place for legacy-focused companies like ours to explore new partnerships and paths for growth.”

The Co-founder and Chairman of Alibaba Group, Mr Joe Tsai, said, “I first discovered Hong Kong in the 1980s, and it struck me as a truly international city with an unmatched entrepreneurial energy. Even through challenging times, Hong Kong’s free-market DNA, vibrant financial markets, and supportive tax environment stand out – making it, in my view, one of the best places for businesses and family offices to thrive.”

The Summit concluded with a Gala Dinner, uniting family offices and industry leaders from around the world for an evening of connections and insight-sharing. Set against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong’s iconic skyline, attendees engaged in meaningful discussions about family legacies and opportunities, and appreciated the city’s energy, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration.