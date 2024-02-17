US Embassy: A delegation from the Libyan Navy participates in a US Navy workshop in Africa.

Tripoli: US Embassy in Libya confirmed the participation of a delegation from the Libyan Navy in the Maritime Security Workshop for the US Navy in Africa. The embassy said in a post on the 'X' platform on Friday evening, 'We look forward to continuing to engage professional Libyan naval officers from all over the country in their quest to improve security in the Libyan maritime domain.' The embassy explained that the workshop brought together what it described as Washington's allies and regional maritime partners, during which opportunities for deepening cooperation and enhancing maritime awareness, safety, and common prosperity were discussed. Source: Libyan News Agency