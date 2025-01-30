UNSMIL Hosts Training on Strategic Communications for Libyan Youth

Tripoli: UNSMIL held a training session on strategic communications targeting 32 youth from west and central Libya. The mission stated that the young men and women learnt how to develop political, DDR (disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration), and community campaigns.

According to Libyan News Agency, the participants expressed a desire to be empowered and become able to communicate and raise their voices to bring about change in Libya, recognizing that youth represent the largest segment of the Libyan population. It noted that the training is part of UNSMIL’s youth engagement strategy, ‘Youth Engage,’ to engage and build the capacity of the young people in Libya.