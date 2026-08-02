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UNSMIL Congratulates New High Council of State Presidency in Libya

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Tripoli: The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has extended its congratulations to the newly elected Presidency of the High Council of State (HCS) and anticipates engaging constructively with all Council members in the coming period. According to Libyan News Agency, UNSMIL released a statement highlighting that it observed the live broadcast of the HCS session on Wednesday, during which 138 members participated in electing the new presidency of the Council. The Mission expressed its eagerness to engage with all Council members to further the political process and implement the political roadmap, aiming towards national elections and the establishment of unified institutions.

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