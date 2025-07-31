UNSMIL and Italy Convene Mine Action Support Group in Tripoli

Tripoli: The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced the holding of the first joint meeting of the Libya Mine Action Support Group in Tripoli to discuss enhancing the protection of the Libyan people from the dangers of mines and unexploded ordnance. The meeting, attended by the mission, the Italian government, and international partners, aimed to enhance coordination among donor countries, facilitate discussion on mine action activities in Libya, and highlight critical funding gaps and priority needs to better coordinate support in this area.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Hannah Tetteh, emphasized that mine action support in Libya extends beyond clearance to include protection, dignity, and hope. She remarked, “What Libyans cannot afford is more contamination, more loss, and more fear. Libya needs stability, not more explosive hazards.” Tetteh urged the international community to recognize the value of every life affected, asserting t

hat the suffering should not be measured in numbers, and every step toward safety and recovery is significant.

The Italian Ambassador to Libya, Gianluca Alberini, who hosted the meeting, reiterated Italy’s commitment to Libya’s security and stability. He stated, “Italy remains a steadfast partner on Libya’s path to security and stability,” adding that their commitment to mine action reflects a belief in the importance of saving lives and securing communities from explosive hazards as fundamental steps toward peace.

The Director of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Libya, Fatima Zreik, presented efforts to clear explosive hazards and strengthen national capacities. She called for sustained support to ensure long-term safety and stability, highlighting that as of mid-2025, more than 438 million square meters remain contaminated. Since 2011, mine action partners have cleared nearly 248 million square meters and provided over 13,600 risk education sessions to more than 104,000 beneficiaries, inc

luding thousands of children, women, and girls.

According to the mission, significant institutional progress was highlighted during the meeting. The National Mine Action Strategy for Libya is under development, and the Libyan Mine Action Standards are being reviewed. Originally developed with the support of UNMAS in 2015 and adopted by the Libyan Mine Action Centre (LMAC) in 2017, these standards are being updated to ensure alignment with international best practices.