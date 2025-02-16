UNHCR Distributes Essential Aid to Sudanese Refugees in Eastern Libya

Derna: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Libya has announced the distribution of vital relief aid to a total of 1,760 Sudanese refugees who have recently settled in the eastern region of the country.

According to Libyan News Agency, the commission revealed that approximately 787 Sudanese refugee families, who have been displaced due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, received essential supplies including blankets, furniture, water containers, and personal hygiene products. These distributions took place in the cities of Derna and Al-Qubba last week.

The aid initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Libyan Relief and Humanitarian Aid Authority and received support from the European Union. The commission emphasized that the refugees were compelled to leave behind all their possessions and often arrived with nothing more than the clothes they were wearing. The emergency assistance provided is crucial for helping them start anew in the face of challenging conditions.