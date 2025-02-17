UN Rapporteur Criticizes Trump’s Sanctions on International Criminal Court

New York: The UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, Margaret Satterwit, described the sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump on the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a direct attack on the international justice system.

According to Libyan News Agency, Satterwit discussed in a press statement the inclusion of the court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, on the US sanctions list. She outlined the repercussions of these sanctions on the ICC’s operations and the necessary responses from member states. Satterwit emphasized that the ICC was established to uphold the rule of law amidst conflicts and violence.

Satterwit further stated that targeting an institution responsible for investigating severe international crimes, and imposing sanctions on its senior officials, undermines the rule of law and efforts to combat impunity. She noted that the full impact of these sanctions would become evident in the coming months, highlighting that Trump’s decision permits severe sanctions on the court’s members and staff.

Although only Prosecutor Karim Khan has been targeted so far, Satterwit warned of broader implications. She explained that financial transactions related to the ICC within the US banking system could be frozen, and visa restrictions might hinder Khan from performing his duties, such as international travel or meetings with UN officials.