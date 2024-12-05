UN Mission Hosts Consultative Session to Boost Women’s Political Participation in Libya.



Tripoli: The United Nations Support Mission in Libya recently organized a consultative session in Tripoli, bringing together 28 women members from the House of Representatives, the High Council of State, and civil society organizations from Libya’s western and southern regions. This initiative is part of the mission’s ongoing efforts to enhance women’s representation in the nation’s political landscape.

According to Libyan News Agency, the session was strategically held ahead of the launch of a comprehensive Libyan political process. The mission highlighted that the primary focus was on identifying the key priorities that need to be addressed in the current political climate of Libya. A significant emphasis was placed on ensuring effective representation and meaningful political participation for women.

In a recorded message, Stephanie Khoury, the Acting Head of the Mission, reiterated the commitment of the mission, along with all United Nations agencies and programs, to bolster the crucial role of Libyan w

omen in the political sphere. Khoury emphasized that the mission’s mandate is dedicated to collaborating with Libyan institutions and authorities to guarantee women’s full, equal, effective, meaningful, and safe participation at all levels of political processes. This includes leadership positions and involvement in all decisions related to comprehensive political processes, democratic transition, reconciliation efforts, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding.