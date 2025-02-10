UN Mission Concludes Inaugural Meeting of Advisory Committee in Tripoli

Tripoli: The United Nations Support Mission announced today, Monday, the conclusion of the inaugural meeting of the Advisory Committee, which lasted two days in Tripoli.

According to Libyan News Agency, the mission explained in a statement on its Facebook page that the meeting witnessed discussions facilitated by the UN mission on the terms and rules of the committee’s work, including holding its second meeting scheduled for next week.

The mission added that the committee members held an initial discussion on the main contentious issues related to the electoral framework.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya, Stephanie Khoury, stressed during the meeting that the Advisory Committee, as an important element within the comprehensive Libyan political process, is tasked with developing concrete proposals to address these issues.

Khoury said, addressing the committee members: “While the mission intends to implement a multi-track process, including political, security and economic aspects, the Advisory Committee must focus on the electoral framework, specifically the contentious issues that prevent the holding of national elections. This committee is not a political forum, and its credibility depends on maintaining this mission.”

The mission indicated that the Advisory Committee will submit the results of its deliberations to the mission for consideration in the subsequent stages of the political process, and to support Libyan institutions and decision-makers to hold national elections.