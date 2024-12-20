UAE’S HADER SECURITY (HSC) AND TABBARA ELECTRONICS SECURE SUCCESSFUL REMOTE ROBOTIC INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION USING RAJANT KINETIC MESH

Connectivity to Boston Dynamics Spot Robot Enables Critical IIoT Inspection and Maintenance

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and Hader Security and Communication Systems (HSCS), a Kinetic Mesh Partner (KMP) together with Tabbara Electronics, a Kinetic Mesh Distributor (KMD), have secured a key robotic connectivity project using Rajant ES1 BreadCrumb® nodes for a strategic government-owned client in UAE. The UAE client was battling to provide a rapidly deployable, resilient, and secure wireless network to its quadruped Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot for remote inspection, monitoring, and critical maintenance tasks in sensitive industrial environments while complying with local regulations. Other traditional and non-traditional networks were considered and failed. Rajant had the solution with continuous connectivity anywhere Spot was required to go.

According to Mr. Mohamad Tabbara – CEO at HSCS, “One of the key characteristics of the project was to build a special mounting arrangement on the Spot robot to ensure full maneuverability of its robotic arm. Movement must be robust and offer an unobstructed view of the infrared camera. Rajant, together with HSC, worked to customize a tailor-made solution fulfilling the client requirements from the technical & operational aspects.”

Ms. Sana Kanaan – VP at Tabbara Electronics adds, “Safe and secure tele-remote operation of Spot is crucial in sensitive and hard-to-reach environments to keep people out of harm’s way and improve productivity and safety. Wireless and simple-to-use Rajant BreadCrumb radio nodes are designed from the ground up for such tasks. Moreover, whether it is the ES1 or any of Rajant’s BreadCrumbs, these nodes can grow with the capacity needs of the UAE client for future applications and deliver cost-saving efficiencies to the client’s operation.”

“As AI & robotics are evolving industrial operations, Rajant and its local UAE partners continue to support this transformation by providing true M2M AI-powered Kinetic Mesh networks for achieving better operational & business efficiency”, shares Waqas Ansar, Rajant Director of Sales ME.

Rajant will be represented at Intersec 2025 in Tabarra Electronics’ booth SA, A29. Stop by and meet us there, or book an appointment beforehand.

About Hader Security and Communication Systems (HSCS)

Hader Security and Communication Systems (HSCS) is a leading provider of integrated security and communication solutions in the UAE. With a focus on delivering state-of-the-art technologies, HSCS specializes in tailored systems for critical infrastructure, government, and industrial operations. By combining innovation with expertise, HSCS empowers clients to achieve operational excellence and enhance safety across dynamic environments.

About Tabbara Electronics

Tabbara Electronics is a premier distributor of advanced communication and security solutions, serving the EMEA region. With decades of experience, Tabbara Electronics offers a robust portfolio of products, including mission-critical wireless communication systems, surveillance solutions, and AI-powered analytics. Partnering with global technology leaders, Tabbara Electronics ensures reliable, scalable, and innovative solutions that drive efficiency, safety, and connectivity for their clients. For media, contact Ms. Loubna Tabbara, loubna@tabbara-electronics.com.

Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant and its family of products, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture, and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.

