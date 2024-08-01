Two Shot, One Detained During Raid West of Bethlehem

Two Palestinian men were shot by the Israeli occupation forces at Thursday dawn during a raid on the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem.

Security sources reported that two young men in their twenties were shot after the occupation forces targeted them inside the village, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said.

Meanwhile, the forces also detained a 27-year-old after raiding and searching his house, it added.

The sources added that a fire broke out in the house of another Palestinian citizen as a result of the occupation forces throwing tear gas and sound bombs at the house.

Source: Qatar News Agency