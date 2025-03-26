Two Hong Kong Restaurants Achieve Top 3 Status in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025

Together with No.1 Ranking at Asia’s 50 Best Bars, Hong Kong Shines as a Culinary Powerhouse

Celebrated chefs from Hong Kong who made it to the 50 Best Restaurants

Celebrated chefs from Hong Kong who made it to the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025, with The Chairman and WING ranked 2nd and 3rd on the list. (Credit: The Forks & Spoons, Forklore)

HONG KONG, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hong Kong has solidified its position as a culinary powerhouse in Asia, boasting three spots in the top three of both Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024. Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 were revealed at a ceremony in Seoul last night, Gaggan in Bangkok was named the best restaurant, while Hong Kong’s The Chairman and WING secured second and third places, respectively, each improving their standings from last year. Vicky Cheng, Chef and Owner of WING, also secured the coveted peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award. The achievement caps a remarkable 12 months for Hong Kong’s gastronomy scene, which began when Hong Kong’s Bar Leone stunned the hospitality world by debuting at number 1 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024, the first ever bar to do so.

Danny Yip, owner of The Chairman (Credit: Asia’s 50 Best Restaurant)

Danny Yip, owner of The Chairman, elevates Chinese cuisine to fine dining, showcasing its rich flavours and artistry. (Credit: The Chairman & Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants)

Danny Yip, owner of The Chairman, said: “I would like to dedicate this recognition to everyone in Chinese restaurants who harness the beauty of Chinese cuisine to connect with friends from all corners of the globe. We’re thrilled to share our culinary journey on the international stage, inspiring others to explore the richness of our cuisine and the vibrant essence of Hong Kong’s dining scene.”

WING_Chef Vicky Cheng

Vicky Cheng, Executive Chef and Owner of WING, invites diners to experience the perfect fusion of flavours, where Chinese culinary art meets French fine dining. (Credit: WING)

Vicky Cheng, Chef and Owner of WING, said: “Being recognised among the best restaurants in Asia is an incredible honour for our team and a reflection of our commitment to pushing culinary boundaries, and we are proud to contribute to Hong Kong’s rich culinary tapestry. We are excited to share our culinary story on such a prestigious stage, and this recognition fuels our passion to explore new gastronomic horizons.”

Hong Kong has long been renowned by global gourmands and culinary tastemakers as one of the world’s great gastronomic cities, known for its incredible breadth and depth of restaurants and cuisines. This latest recognition underscores Hong Kong’s position as one of the world’s best cities for food and drink enthusiasts, with a hospitality scene that continues to go from strength to strength and that remains at the forefront of creativity and innovation.

Hong Kong’s success at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and Bars firmly establishes the city as a premier destination for gastronomic excellence. With The Chairman, WING and Bar Leone leading the way, the city showcases an unparalleled richness in culinary artistry and innovation. Food and beverage enthusiasts from around the world are encouraged to immerse themselves in the city’s vibrant dining scene, exploring the celebrated establishments that make Hong Kong a true gastronomic haven.

Looking ahead, Hong Kong will also host the World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 for the first time on 8 October, at the iconic Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, ensuring that this extraordinary year will further elevate the city’s reputation in the hospitality world.

Key points at a glance:

Top Rankings for Hong Kong Establishments: 3 establishments from Hong Kong are currently ranked in the top 3 of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024: The Chairman at no. 2 and WING at no. 3 for restaurants, along with Bar Leone , which holds the top spot at no. 1 for bars. This remarkable achievement solidifies the city’s reputation as one of the world’s great gastronomy hubs.

3 establishments from Hong Kong are currently ranked in the top 3 of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024: at no. 2 and at no. 3 for restaurants, along with , which holds the top spot at no. 1 for bars. This remarkable achievement solidifies the city’s reputation as one of the world’s great gastronomy hubs. Additional Honorees in Asia’s 50 Best Lists: A number of the city’s other establishments hold spots on current Asia’s 50 Best lists. Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 includes 7 Hong Kong Restaurants : The Chairman (no. 2), WING (no. 3), Caprice (no. 18), Neighborhood (no. 21), MONO (no. 24), Estro (no. 32) and Andō (no. 41) while the 51–100 long list features VEA (no. 53), Xin Rong Ji (no. 56), Testina (no. 60), Ta Vie (no. 64), Feuille (no. 93), and 8 1/2 Otto E Mezzo Bombana (no. 94).

A number of the city’s other establishments hold spots on current Asia’s 50 Best lists. : The Chairman (no. 2), WING (no. 3), Caprice (no. 18), Neighborhood (no. 21), MONO (no. 24), Estro (no. 32) and Andō (no. 41) while the features VEA (no. 53), Xin Rong Ji (no. 56), Testina (no. 60), Ta Vie (no. 64), Feuille (no. 93), and 8 1/2 Otto E Mezzo Bombana (no. 94). Recognition of Hong Kong Bars: Including the top-ranked Bar Leone, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 includes 9 Hong Kong bars: three-time number one COA (no. 4), ARGO (no. 9), The Aubrey (no. 10), Darkside (no. 17), The Savory Project (no. 19), Penicillin (no. 24), Quinary (no. 26), and Mostly Harmless (no. 45).

Including the top-ranked Bar Leone, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 includes 9 Hong Kong bars: three-time number one COA (no. 4), ARGO (no. 9), The Aubrey (no. 10), Darkside (no. 17), The Savory Project (no. 19), Penicillin (no. 24), Quinary (no. 26), and Mostly Harmless (no. 45). About 50 Best: 50 Best is one of the world’s leading authorities on international hospitality, showcasing worldwide trends and highlighting great restaurants and bars from all corners of the globe. The annual lists are compiled by votes by local industry tastemakers, and celebrate excellence in gastronomy, from innovative dishes to exceptional beverages.

