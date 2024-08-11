Turkish Defense Ministry announces killing of 4 PKK militants in an airstrike in northern Iraq

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced the killing of 4 PKK militants in an airstrike carried out by Turkish warplanes in northern Iraq.

The Turkish Defense Ministry stated in a statement today, Sunday, that one of the Turkish army units stationed in the Claw Lock Operations area in northern Iraq had monitored a gathering of PKK militants in a rugged mountainous area, which required the use of warplanes, whose raids on the area resulted in the killing of 4 of them and the withdrawal of the others.

In its statement, it indicated that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has taken the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq as its stronghold, and is active in many cities, regions and valleys, launching attacks on the Turkish interior from there, and that the Turkish army is working hard to dry up the sources of terrorism.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency