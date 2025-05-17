Tunisia Offers to Host UN-Supported Libyan Dialogue Amid Tripoli Tensions

Tunis: Tunisia has declared its readiness to facilitate an inter-Libyan dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), in a bid to support the Libyan political process aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution that maintains Libya’s unity and meets its people’s aspirations for security and stability.

According to Libyan News Agency, the announcement was made by the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which expressed deep concern over the escalating security situation in Libya’s capital, Tripoli. The ministry highlighted the serious implications of this escalation on the safety of both Libyans and foreign residents in the country.

In its statement, Tunisia called for an immediate cessation of hostilities across all Libyan regions. It emphasized the necessity of rejecting violence, halting the use of weapons, and adopting dialogue as the sole means for resolving disputes among Libyan factions.

Tunisia underscored the need to prioritize wisdom and the supreme national in

terest within a framework of comprehensive consensus among the various Libyan parties. This approach aims to enable effective participation in a political process under UN supervision, ultimately leading to the cessation of violence, progress in organizing general elections, and the establishment of unified and lasting institutions that serve all Libyans without exclusion, while preserving the sovereignty, unity, and stability of Libya.

Furthermore, Tunisia reiterated its unwavering commitment to supporting Libyan efforts to achieve a Libyan-led solution free from foreign interference. The Tunisian government affirmed its readiness to lay the groundwork for this national dialogue, contributing to peace and stability in Libya and the broader region.