Top Tier Impact Investment Panel & Dinner: Accelerating the Energy Transition and Decarbonisation during COP28

Top Tier Impact at COP28

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Top Tier Impact Investment Panel & Dinner, hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach on Thursday, December 7th, 2023, emerged as a resounding success during the COP28 summit, fostering meaningful discussions and connections on impact investing and global impact.

The evening commenced with a welcome by İlkay Demirdag , TTI Head of Global Events, followed by insightful opening remarks by Alessa Berg , Founder and CEO of Top Tier Impact. The keynote presentations from David Scott ( Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation) and Sweta Chakraborty, PhD ( We Don’t Have Time , North America CEO) set a thoughtful tone for the discussions ahead in the energy space.

The heart of the event unfolded through two substantive panel discussions:

“Accelerating the Energy Transition” – Moderated by Alessa Berg, this panel delved into the pioneering efforts of Tarkan Ozballar, EnerGreen CEO, in utilizing blockchain for renewable energy investment. Burak Kuyan, CEO of Galata Wind , shared insights into the production of 100% renewable energy across Turkey, and Melanie Mann, Head of ESG at ARCH Emerging Markets Partners, provided perspectives on delivering value through sustainable investments.

“The Role of Impact Investing in Decarbonisation” – Moderated by İlkay Demirdag, this panel featured Kadir Gungor, Chairman of Sustainable Impact Capital & Holding , Mattia Pipino, Group CEO of Green Coast Enterprises , Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor to Group Chairman & Independent Board Member at Alserkal Group , and Pierre Abadie, Group Climate Director at Tikehau Capital . Each speaker shared their organizational journey toward sustainable development and climate resilience.

Alessa Berg, founder and CEO, comments “As we reflect on the success of the event, we share our gratitude to all attendees, speakers, and sponsors. The TTI Impact Investment Panel & Dinner shows the power of collaboration to create synergies such as investments, partnerships, and other forms of collaboration among the leaders who are advancing sustainable initiatives globally.”

We express gratitude to our sponsors: EnerGreen, the world’s first blockchain-based solution for investing in renewable energy plants, Galata Wind, a subsidiary of Doğan Holding, committed to producing 100% renewable energy across Turkey and ARCH, facilitating the transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient, and sustainable economies by providing a tier-one governance platform for specialist strategies.

Top Tier Impact

Top Tier Impact (TTI) was founded in 2019 by Alessa Berg to create more synergies in the climate and ESG space. She observed systematic gaps in the space over time and created TTI with the mission of accelerating the mainstream adoption of impact and sustainability in the way companies do business all around the world.

By connecting the most action-driven, results-oriented impact leaders globally, TTI accelerates the success of their community by enabling and encouraging investments, partnerships, deals, knowledge exchange, and more.

www.toptierimpact.com

support@toptierimpact.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ ae9deafd-627c-44b3-bd0b- 3e77f2972cee

