The start of elections for local youth councils.

Today, Saturday, the process of receiving voters began at polling stations in various municipalities in Libya, to elect local youth councils, which begins under the slogan. The official page of the Ministry of Youth of the National Unity Government published an aspect of the electoral process at polling stations in a number of municipalities, which shows the influx of voters to cast their votes and elect a council that represents youth in the municipalities. The Ministry confirmed that the voting process is taking place in the presence of the sub-committee charged with following up on the elections, and with directors of the Ministry of Youth branches in the various regions. It is noteworthy that the electoral propaganda operations ended last Thursday, the 29th of February. Source: Libyan News Agency