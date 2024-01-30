The Revolutionary Massa Ecosystem is Launching Now

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / With a 150k-strong community, thousands of nodes around the world, a custom consensus technology, and its native MAS token, the award-winning Massa blockchain is launching with unique features such as Autonomous Smart Contracts, enabling decentralization and resilience.

Massa's vision is to allow apps to be deployed on thousands of computers around the world and operate autonomously forever without relying on any external infrastructure, while being resistant to censorship and hacking.

After a successful mainnet bootstrap on January 15th, 2024, millions of blocks and close to 100,000 transactions have already been settled by the high-throughput L1 blockchain. Building on top of that backbone, Massa has laid down its strategy for ecosystem development and liquidity buildup.

The Massa Foundation was freshly created in Switzerland to handle the Massa ecosystem, orchestrate incentive programs, and fuel community initiatives of all sorts. Community members will be given a strong voice in the decision process through forums open to token holders, where proposals ranging from changes in network parameters to grants will be debated. As early as 2024, the foundation is expected to integrate community members into its board. The foundation will also organize various events such as the Massa Community Conference to bring the community together.

For the year 2024, the Foundation is allocating 2% of the MAS supply as grants for builders proposing projects that fit the ecosystem ideals and goals, with an emphasis on those that make use of the features unique to Massa. Dozens of projects are already building.

The community and public sales are starting as of January 30th on Republic and lasting 2 weeks, which may be followed by other launchpads and CEX/DEX listing announcements. Token holders can apply to the project's liquidity incentives program, or easily run light nodes on their personal computers in order to obtain proof-of-stake block rewards.

The Massa Foundation is allocating 1.7% of the MAS supply to be distributed in the next 6 months as liquidity incentives within a program that will be revealed step by step.

The first step involves incentivizing users to bridge tokens towards Massa dapps by giving them an extra native yield on liquidity provider (LP) tokens. Users will be incentivized to provide liquidity through protocol fees, protocol token incentives, MAS token incentives and more to come.

Providing liquidity for multiple days/weeks in a row will amplify the users' incentive.

In short, bringing MAS or other crypto assets to Massa ecosystem apps such as the Dusa decentralized exchange will be heavily rewarded in multiple ways. This strategy is expected to significantly boost TVL, improve market liquidity and bootstrap the financial ecosystem in Massa.

On the technical side, the Massa Domain Name System as well as the Decentralized Web feature will be deployed in 2024, enabling website front-ends to be hosted and accessed on-chain, thus removing the need for centralized domain names and web hosting servers that are the main targets for hacks and censorship.

Umbrella Oracles (https://umb.network/) is deploying real-time price feeds on Massa

Cross-chain integration through partnerships like Hyperlane (https://www.hyperlane.xyz/) will be a strong focus to anchor Massa into existing ecosystems

EVM compatibility and account abstraction are also in the crosshairs of the team

are also in the crosshairs of the team Massa's flagship Autonomous Smart Contracts technology will be refined, allowing for dynamic self-evolving NFTs, self-rebalancing liquidity pools, and a wide range of new on-chain applications, while dropping the need for external automation providers like Gelato or Chainlink Automation.

All the information related to the public sale is available at https://massa.foundation

Massa Foundation: https://massa.foundation

Massa Labs: https://massa.net

Dusa DEX on Massa: https://dusa.io

About Massa Foundation

Incorporated in Geneva, Switzerland, the Massa Foundation is a vital component of the Massa ecosystem. Its main responsibility is fostering the ecosystem's growth while safeguarding its core principle of decentralization. In its early stages, the Foundation will orchestrate various incentive programs to stimulate both the Massa community and the wider ecosystem, including bounties, grants, liquidity incentives.

Contact

Director

Sébastien Forestier

Massa Foundation

sf@massa.foundation

SOURCE: Massa