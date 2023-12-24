The Public Prosecutor orders the imprisonment of two people who offered a bribe in exchange for bringing a shipment of narcotic pills through the port of Benghazi.

The Public Prosecutor ordered the imprisonment of two people on charges of allowing the entry of a shipment of narcotic pills through the port of Benghazi. The Public Prosecutor's Office explained through its Facebook account that the Public Prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Prosecution within the Benghazi Court of Appeal began investigating the incident of offering a bribe in exchange for the Judicial Control Officer allowing a sea container to pass without being subject to customs inspection regulations. The office added that the investigator searched the marine container to search for any illegal substances, and the procedure resulted in the seizure of more than (208,600) pills of psychotropic substances. The office indicated that the investigator identified the two suspects in the bribery offer incident; and ordered their detention pending investigation after interrogating them. Source: Libyan News Agency