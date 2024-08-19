The Popular Mobilization Forces strengthen their presence between the holy Karbala and Anbar governorates

The Popular Mobilization Authority Forces announced today, Monday, the deployment of units of the 37th Brigade of the Mobilization Forces on the border between the holy Karbala and Anbar governorates, coinciding with the Arbaeen visit.

The Authority stated in a statement that “the units of the 37th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces within the Middle Euphrates Operations Sector, strengthened their presence in the vast areas linking the holy Karbala and Anbar governorates to the western side, coinciding with the start of the arrival of Arbaeen visitors.”

The statement added that “the brigade is deployed over a distance of about 75 km, distributed over about 45 watchtowers, in addition to strengthening the distance with thermal cameras and intelligence efforts, in addition to the deployment of fighters and the presence of heavy and medium weapons.”

The statement explained that “this part is considered the most dangerous western flank of the holy city of Karbala, due to its connection to the Anbar des

ert, as the brigade is spread across two axes, the first on the Karbala-Najaf road down to Ain al-Tamr, and the second axis from the al-Rafi’ area to al-Razzazah and its surroundings.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency