The Minister Of Planning Arrives In Riyadh At The Head Of A Large Ministerial Delegation

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Planning, Muhammad Ali Tamim, arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today, Wednesday, at the head of a large ministerial delegation, as the work of the fifth session of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordinating Council begins tomorrow, Thursday.

Upon his arrival in Riyadh, he was received by Majid Al-Qasabi, the Saudi Minister of Commerce.

It is noteworthy that the Minister of Planning, Muhammad Ali Tamim, heads the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council from the Iraqi side, while it is headed by the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Abdullah Al-Qasabi.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

