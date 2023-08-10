The Lebanese Minister of Defense survived an assassination attempt in East Beirut

The convoy of Maurice Salim, the Lebanese Minister of Defense in the caretaker government, came under fire today, Thursday, in the "Hazmiyeh" area, east of the capital, "Beirut", without any injuries.

Salim said, in a tweet on the “X” platform, after the accident, “I am fine and in a safe place … and the rear window of my car was hit by several gunshots.”

For its part, the media office of the Minister of Defense announced, in a statement carried by the Lebanese National News Agency, that Morris Salim is “fine,” noting that his car was hit by bullets.

In a related context, Lebanese media reported that the minister's convoy was subjected to gunfire in the "Jisr Al-Basha" area in Beirut, confirming that he survived an assassination attempt after unknown persons fired directly at his car in the Hazmieh area. / End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency