The first comment of the new governor of Kirkuk after receiving the Republican Decree: We will work hard, with dedication and sincerity to devote and enhance coexistence

Baghdad, The governor of Kirkuk, Rebwar Taha, confirmed working hard, with dedication and sincerity to devote and enhance coexistence among all citizens of the province.

The Governor said in his first press statement: Today, Tuesday, I received from the President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, at the Baghdad Palace, the Republican Decree as the new Governor of Kirkuk Governorate. We confirm once again that we will work with all diligence, dedication and sincerity to devote and enhance coexistence among all citizens of Kirkuk Governorate, and work in the spirit of one team with all political forces and parties. We also reaffirm that we will make Kirkuk a center and a model for fraternal coexistence.”

He added: “I confirm once again that the entitlements of the Turkmen component are preserved, and they will obtain all their rights as an authentic and ancient component in our dear Kirkuk.”

He explained that in the coming period, our efforts and work will focus on reconstruction, rehabilitation of

infrastructure and improving the reality of life and living of Kirkuk citizens without discrimination.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency