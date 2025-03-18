Tetteh and Abu Janah Discuss Political and Economic Challenges

Tripoli: The Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, engaged in discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity and Acting Minister of Health, Ramadan Abu Janah, focusing on the political process and the critical economic and security challenges facing the country.

According to Libyan News Agency, Abu Janah provided insights into the significant political, economic, peace, and security hurdles confronting Libya. He emphasized the necessity of addressing issues related to economic strengthening, rational resource management, and improved oversight.

The Special Representative, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, expressed her commitment to a comprehensive process led by UNSMIL. This process aims to tackle the intertwined issues of political and economic security along with the pursuit of national reconciliation, as reported by UNSMIL.

