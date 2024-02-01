TeleTeachers Rebrands Into MIYO Health, Pioneering Comprehensive Student Well-Being Solutions

MIYO Health will continue to build on TeleTeachers' foundational work with school districts while reflecting the company's broader mission and growth to adjacent market segments.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / TeleTeachers, a leader in remote special education and mental health services, is set to undergo a significant rebranding, evolving into MIYO Health early this year.

"While TeleTeachers will continue to be a hallmark of our story, we are excited to have a name that embodies all that we are now as a company delivering expanded mental health services and technology solutions," says Emily Smith, founder of TeleTeachers and now MIYO Health. "We believe having a name that can represent the breadth of our solutions will help us continue to grow and enable services for more students in need."

Make It Your Own (MIYO): This name reflects our expanded commitment to providing holistic student well-being and customizable solutions tailored to each partner's unique needs. We believe this philosophy empowers schools, state agencies, provider networks, and non-profit organizations to make personalized mental health and special education services a reality for all.

MIYO Health will continue to build on TeleTeachers' foundational work with school districts while reflecting the company's broader mission and growth to adjacent market segments.

Key Points of TeleTeachers' Rebranding to MIYO Health:

Inclusive Mission: MIYO Health represents an expanded mission to provide comprehensive technology and service solutions. This includes the incorporation of school mental health services alongside existing special education support, aligning with the company's commitment to holistic student well-being.

Enhanced Capabilities for Success: MIYO Health brings forth enhanced technology, additional support resources, and an extended network of professionals. This rebranding reflects a commitment to the success of employees, students, and partners through strengthened capabilities.

For employees and partners, the rebranding is a name change only. Jobs, services, and roles remain unaffected. The company emphasizes that it is not being acquired or sold, and this positive evolution opens up new opportunities to support clients through its growth.

About MIYO Health:

MIYO Health is a leader in flexible technology solutions, dedicated to empowering schools, provider networks, and state agencies in their pursuit of student success. With a focus on customizable and innovative platforms, MIYO Health delivers comprehensive support services, emphasizing mental health and special education solutions.

