Tarhuna Victims Association Urges Libya to Comply with ICC Arrest Warrants

Tripoli: The Tarhuna Victims Association has issued a call to the Libyan authorities, urging them to hand over individuals wanted for human rights violations in Tarhuna to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the completion of investigations.

According to Libyan News Agency, this call was made in a statement released by the association on its Facebook page, in recognition of International Criminal Justice Day, observed annually on July 17. The association appealed to the Prime Minister, the Supreme Judicial Council, the Attorney General, and the Ministries of Justice and Interior to take immediate steps to enforce international arrest warrants. They emphasized the importance of respecting the will of the victims’ families and ensuring their right to justice.

The association highlighted the grave incidents that occurred in Tarhuna, including systematic killings, enforced disappearances, and mass burials. These incidents have been documented by UN committees and independent international organizations, leading the ICC to issue arrest warrants for certain individuals involved in these crimes.

Furthermore, the association reminded the Libyan state of its duty to support the victims and uphold international criminal justice. They called upon the state to meet its international obligations, particularly the extradition of those wanted by the ICC and collaboration with international judicial entities.