Takala Meets with European Union Ambassador to Discuss Libya’s Political Future

Tripoli: President of the High Council of State, Mohamed Takala, held a meeting with the European Union Ambassador to Libya, Nicola Orlando. During the meeting, Orlando extended congratulations to Takala on securing the confidence of the Council members and his recent election, along with the members of the Presidency Office.

According to Libyan News Agency, the High Council of State revealed on its official page that the discussions focused on the current political situation in Libya. The talks also covered the European Union’s ongoing efforts to resolve divisions, foster consensus, and advance the political process. A significant point of discussion was the aim to implement free and fair elections, which align with the Libyan people’s aspirations and contribute to the country’s peace and stability.

The Council also quoted Ambassador Orlando as expressing the European Union’s support for the High Council of State’s crucial role in achieving political and legislative equilibrium. This role is seen as vital

for serving the nation’s interests, benefiting its citizens, and restoring Libya’s regional and international standing.