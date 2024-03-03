Takala discusses with the Malaysian Minister of Higher Education facilitating the procedures for Libyan students in Malaysia.

Head of the High Council of State, Mohamed Takala, discussed yesterday with Malaysian Minister of Higher Education, Zambri Abdul Qadir Deh, facilitating procedures for Libyan students in Malaysian universities. The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of his participation in the 3rd session of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum being held in Antalya, Turkey, discussed strengthening scientific cooperation relations between the two countries, according to the Council's Communication Office. The meeting was attended by the Malaysian Ambassador to Turkey, Sazali Mustafa Kamal, the Minister's Advisor, Azlinda Azman, First Assistant Minister of Higher Education, Noordin Md Daoud, and the Vice President of the University of the North in Malaysia, Mohamed Sakdan. Source: Libyan News Agency