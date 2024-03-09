Syrian-Iraqi talks on water resources

Damascus, Minister of Water Resources Hussein Makhlouf discussed Saturday with his Iraqi counterpart Aoun Diab Abdullah and the accompanying delegation boosting bilateral cooperation on common water issues in the Euphrates and Tigris rivers in light of common challenges. The meeting dealt with cooperation on issues of the water situation of the Euphrates River, water resources management, confronting the challenges of climate change ,and the effects of water scarcity. The two sides focused on the need to exchange expertise and scientific research in the field of water resources management, planning and studies to reach the best coordination between the two countries by holding joint technical meetings to discuss water issues of concern to the two brotherly countries. Makhlouf indicated that the region has been exposed to water scarcity in recent years due to the reduction in imports from the upstream country, Turkey. He underlined the need to coordinate efforts between Syria and Iraq to obtain their fair share of the Euphrates water. The Iraqi minister, for his part, pointed out the challenges facing the two countries in light of water scarcity and the lack of water storage in dams and reservoirs, and noted the need to benefit from the Syrian experiences and expertise in the field of groundwater management, and the systems of pressurized irrigation, and closed irrigation . Source: Syrian Arab News Agency