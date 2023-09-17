Syria participates in the 9th World Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Vietnam

A delegation from the People’s Assembly participated in the 9th global conference for young parliamentarians under the title “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realization of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations” which was organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Vietnam during the period between the 15th and 17th of September.

The members of the delegation stressed the importance of the role of young parliamentarians and their keeping pace with the needs of the times, pointing out that Syria, despite the terrorist war that was imposed on it, sought to harness information and communications technology to bring about development in all fields, in addition to issuing many legislations in this regard.

They pointed out what the unjust Western economic blockade imposed on Syria and its people and the difficulty of obtaining the necessary supplies and equipment had caused in creating a huge gap in the digital field, calling for continued work to lift the blockade on Syria and to continue fighting terrorism.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency