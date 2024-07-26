SUNDAY, JULY 28, 2024



8:00 am ‘The Environmental Meeting in Rashaya’ and ‘Warriors for Peace’ are organizing the “Orienteering for Peace Challenge” in celebration of Army Day, under the patronage of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, represented by Brigadier General Bassam Ghia, and the High Military Sports Center. The event is in partnership with the Municipality of Rashaya Al-Wadi and the Union of Municipalities of Mount Hermon. The gathering will take place at the covered stadium in Rashaya Al-Wadi, followed by a training session, with the first group setting off at 9:00 am. Results will be distributed at 2:00 pm, followed by an evening of entertainment.

Source: National news agency – Lebanon