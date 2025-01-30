Strengthening Cooperation Between Health Insurance Fund and Reference Laboratory in Sabha

Sabha: The meeting of the Director of the General Health Insurance Fund, Southern Region Branch, Muhammad Al-Sharef, with the Director General of the Reference Laboratory for Medical Analysis in Sabha, Mansour Saad Muhammad, focused on discussing ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting, which was held yesterday, Thursday, addressed the possibility of providing support in the field of basic analysis for beneficiaries of the Fund’s services, especially the retirees, with the aim of improving the quality of services provided.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to study programs and activities to enhance joint cooperation and support campaigns organized by the Reference Laboratory in Sabha, which target the elderly, in addition to developing a strategic plan for the year 2025 that includes the objectives of cooperation between the two sides.

The Director of the Laboratory pointed to the great progress in the health sector in the southern region, as shown by tangible improvements in the services of medical institutions and centers.