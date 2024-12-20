Step into Hong Kong: Experience the “Immersive Hong Kong” Exhibition in Dubai

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 December 2024 – The “Immersive Hong Kong” exhibition opened today (December 20) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, making its fifth stop after successful runs in Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok, Thailand; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Guangzhou, China, staged by the Information Services Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

Organised in collaboration with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai (Dubai ETO), the exhibition is part of the ISD’s promotional campaign to showcase the city’s new attractions, advantages and opportunities. Themed “Hong Kong – Where the World Looks Ahead”, it invites visitors to explore Hong Kong’s potential for tourism, business and investment.

The Director of Information Services, Mrs Apollonia Liu, said Hong Kong efforts to deepen overseas networks, including closer ties with the Middle East.

“The Chief Executive and principal officials have led delegations since last year to strengthen connections with the Middle East. We hope this exhibition showcase Hong Kong’s unique potential,” Mrs Liu said.

The exhibition features six immersive zones, each highlighting Hong Kong’s world-class strengths:

Financial Bridgehead: Discover Hong Kong’s leading role as a global financial hub

I&T Brain Bank: Experience the city’s cutting-edge innovation and technology

Blossoming Creativity: Delve into Hong Kong’s thriving arts and culture scene

Diversity and Greenery: Explore greenery and sustainability out of the metropolis Hong Kong

Buzzing Sports Action: Get a sneak peek of Kai Tak Sports Park, a premier sports and entertainment complex

Messy Desk x Brand Hong Kong photo corner: Discover local elements from the creative illustration of the Hong Kong skyline

With state-of-the-art displays, naked-eye 3D installations and interactive exhibits, visitors can immerse themselves in the multi-faceted brilliance of Hong Kong.

Join the ‘Snap a Cool Shot @Immersive Hong Kong’ contest! Win a grand prize of two round-trip Cathay Pacific business class tickets to Hong Kong, or secure second prize with two round-trip economy tickets from Dubai.

Enjoy live entertainment From December 20 to 22, including a high-energy street dance show by Move Beyond and a pop concert by SENZA A Cappella, bringing Hong Kong’s dynamic culture to Dubai.

Open daily with free admission, the exhibition runs until January 5, 2025, and offers complimentary souvenirs. Come to discover Hong Kong’s unparalleled blend of innovation, creativity and opportunity.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/en/campaign/hkpromotion-middle-east as well as www.hketodubai.gov.hk/en/index.html.