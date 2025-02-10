Spain Emphasizes Strengthening Bilateral Ties with Libya

Tripoli: Spain has underscored the significance of enhancing its bilateral relations with Libya and the necessity of resuming direct flights between Tripoli and Madrid. This development came to the fore during a meeting involving Abu Bakr Al-Tawil, the Director of the European Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tripoli, and Javier Soria, the Ambassador of Spain to Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, both parties conveyed their eagerness and dedication to promoting joint cooperation between the two nations. They highlighted the importance of facilitating delegation visits for bilateral consultations, particularly focusing on the economic sector. Additionally, discussions included ongoing preparations for the Spanish-Libyan Forum, set to be hosted by Spain in April 2025.