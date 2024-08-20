South Korea requires arrivals with mpox symptoms to report to health authorities

Seoul, South Korea’s health authorities said Tuesday they began requiring people with mpox symptoms who arrived from eight African nations to report to officials, while redesignating mpox as an infectious disease subject to border screening.

The move comes after the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) vowed last week to ramp up containment measures against the virus, following the World Health Organization’s declaration of mpox outbreaks in Africa as a global health emergency.

According to the South Korean News Agency (Yonhap), arrivals who have visited the eight countries — Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic, Kenya, Congo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo — will be required to report to officials if they show symptoms related to mpox, such as fever, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes.

The KDCA will also deploy health officials to the arrival gates for direct flights from Ethiopia and implement supplementary monitoring measures, such as inspecting wastew

ater from planes.

As of August 9, South Korea had reported 10 mpox cases this year, a decrease from 151 in 2023, according to the KDCA.

Source: Bahrain News Agency