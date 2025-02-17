Somalia and US Conduct Joint Military Operation Against ISIS in Puntland

Mogadishu: Somalia and the United States have conducted a military operation targeting ISIS militias in the Alamskad Mountains, located in the Bari region of Puntland State. The joint operation, carried out by the Somali government and the US Air Force Command (AFRICOM), took place yesterday and aims to dismantle the presence of terrorist groups in the area.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Somali National News Agency (SONA) reported that the operation is still underway. Further details regarding the operation will be disclosed once a comprehensive assessment is completed. The Somali federal government, along with its international partners, is dedicated to strengthening cooperation in efforts to eradicate terrorist threats in the region.

The ongoing joint military efforts underscore the commitment of both Somalia and its allies in combating extremism and ensuring regional stability. The collaboration with the US highlights the significance of international partnerships in addressing security challenge

s posed by terrorist organizations like ISIS.