Deir Ezzor, Six citizens were killed, two others were injured in landmine blast left behind by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in Hreibsheh area in Deir Ezzor southern countryside. Director of Al-Assad Hospital in Deir Ezzor, Dr. Al-Muthanna Al-Yousef told SANA reporter that six citizens were dead on arrival at the hospital and two others were seriously injured as a result of landmine explosion in the car that transporting them while they were heading to collect truffles. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency