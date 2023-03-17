Sisi: ‘Shoulder-to-Shoulder’ initiative is new victory to humanity, social solidarity

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed the "Shoulder-to-Shoulder" initiative is considered a new victory to humanity and social solidarity.Speaking during the launching ceremony of the initiative in Cairo International Stadium on Friday, President Sisi said that the event is a wonderful humanitarian scene, greeting all Arab and Muslim nations on the approach of the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative is organized by the National Alliance for Civil Development Work (NACDW).

The president voiced appreciation of efforts and sacrifices made by the great Egyptian people to serve the homeland.President Sisi pointed out to the great national project to develop the Egyptian countryside "Decent Life" that is aiming to improve living standards and achieve genuine development in more than 4,000 targeted villages.

President Sisi said that when "Decent Life" initiative was launched in 2019 its initial cost ranged between 700 and 800 billion Egyptian pounds.

However, due to global and domestic economic and financial changes the initiative's first phase cost hit more than 350 billion Egyptian pounds and the cost of the second and third phases are expected to reach nearly one trillion Egyptian pounds, the president said.

President Sisi said that "what we have been witnessing is affirming the determination and will of the people and showing their capability of changing the crisis into success and achievement in a wonderful humanitarian scene".

The president thanked all participants in this story of success including volunteers, charities, benevolent associations and active bodies operating under the umbrella of the National Alliance for Civil Development Work (NACDW).

President Sisi said "we are seeing today a new success by Egyptians in a civil society alliance that is aiming to support the social protection system in coordination with efforts of the government and the private sector."

"They are all working to attain social development and offer quality services to citizens nationwide with the objective of reaching the most vulnerable segments in the Egyptian society," he said.

The NACDW, which was launched in March 2022 to provide services in areas such as health and education, is a 34-entity alliance that includes the Decent Life Foundation (DLF), Resala Charity Organisation, Orman Association and the Egyptian Food Bank.

Source: State Information Service Egypt