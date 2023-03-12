Sisi directs improving health mechanism in Egypt – official

Spokesman for Health and Population Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar stressed that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave direct orders to improve the health mechanism in the country.

Speaking to "From Egypt" satellite channel program, Abdel Ghaffar said there are many steps taken by the country to improve doctors' income in light of the current global economic crisis, stressing that the State is well aware of the financial conditions of medical staffers and is serious in taking steps in this regard.

He added that developing performance of staffers at hospitals is an integral part of the health mechanism.

Source: State Information Service Egypt