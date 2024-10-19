Shura Council General Secretariat wins digital transformation award at GCC HR Summit

Abu Dhabi, The General Secretariat of the Shura Council was recognised as the “Organisation of the Year for Digitalisation Implementation/Digital Transformation Pioneer of the Year” at the 12th Annual GCC GOV HR Summit in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mohamed Adel Jameel, Director of Human Resources and Financial Affairs, accepted the award for the Council’s achievements in advancing digital transformation.

Karima Mohammed Al Abassi, Secretary-General of the Shura Council, attributed the award to the continuous support from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in line with the government’s digital transformation goals. She also credited the directives of Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, for advancing the Secretariat’s performance in legislative work through the adoption of the latest technologies.

Al Abassi outlined the Secretariat’s 2024-2026 strategic plan, aimed at furthering digital transformation through initiatives to enhance administrative and legislative functions. The plan includes co

ntinuous employee training and investment in human and technical resources to sustain institutional development.

The General Secretariat also secured second place in the “Best Leadership Development Programme” category. The GCC Government HR Awards recognise excellence in human resources across 22 government and seven individual categories.

Source: Bahrain News Agency