Shoukry discusses with UN coordinator deteriorating situation in Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip in the Foreign Ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital (NAC). Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said on 'X' platform that the discussions focused on the deteriorating, humanitarian conditions in Gaza and moves and proposals to ensure the complete implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2720 regarding the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Source: State Information Service Egypt