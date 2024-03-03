Takala meets with the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

Head of the High Council of State (HCS), Mohamed Takala, met with Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Hussam Zaki, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey. The meeting discussed international efforts to resolve the impasse of the political process in a way that supports a democratic track in accordance with the outcomes of the political agreement and discussed the role of the League to bring viewpoints closer and reach consensus between all parties away from unilateral initiatives. Source: Libyan News Agency