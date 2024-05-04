Sent a shipment of drugs to Baghdad.. an Int’l trafficker active on the Iraqi-Syrian border arrested

Baghdad, Sulaymaniyah Security Service announced today, Saturday, the seizure of more than three kilograms of drugs in the possession of an international dealer active on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Sulaymaniyah Security Service stated in a statement, ‘Asayish detachments, in cooperation with the Narcotic Drug Control Directorate and the Iraqi National Security Service, were able, after issuing judicial approvals and collecting intelligence information, to overthrow the drug dealer (A.M.H.) in Rabrin, through a security operation carried out on the 4-5-2024, indicating that three and a half kilograms of drugs and weapons were seized, which were in the possession of the accused at the time of his arrest.

It added, “The accused was active in the drug trade in the border areas between Iraq and Syria, before a large shipment of drugs was confiscated, which the accused sent to Baghdad last week.”

The Sulaymaniyah Security Service explained, ‘The accused escaped several times from the grip of the security forces th

at began to arrest him,’ confirming his arrest in accordance with Article 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Law, and that an investigation into the case is underway.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency