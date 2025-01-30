Security Meeting Focuses on Coordination in Zahraa Municipality

Zahraa Municipality: An expanded security meeting was held at the Jfara Security Directorate this morning, Thursday, headed by the Security Director. The meeting was attended by the Mayor of Zahraa Municipality and the Head of the Zahraa Prosecution Office, along with members of the police stations, municipal guards, and several security and military agencies.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting focused on discussing various security issues, including enhancing coordination and cooperation between the competent authorities to ensure the achievement of security and stability. A number of awareness lectures were also presented, including one on the competencies and tasks of police stations delivered by Brigadier General Dr. Abdul Shafi Al-Sharif. The lectures aimed to raise the efficiency of workers and clarify their security and service roles.