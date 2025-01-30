Border Guards and EU Mission Discuss Border Security Cooperation

Tripoli: A meeting was held at the headquarters of the Border Guards in Tripoli, focusing on cooperation and joint coordination efforts to secure Libya’s borders. The meeting brought together the Border Guards agency and the European Union Mission in Libya (EUBAM) to strategize on border security measures.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting was attended by Major General Muhammad Al-Marhani, head of the Border Guards agency, and the head of the EUBAM mission. Officials from the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs also participated in the discussions. They explored mechanisms to enhance cooperation in border security and management.

In addition to general security measures, the meeting addressed technical solutions for renewing the Abu Al-Sharaf watchtower and developing the operations room in the Al-Assa border security sector. These initiatives aim to improve monitoring capabilities and bolster security along the borders.