Secretary-General of the Egyptian Chambers of Commerce Reveals $5 Billion Investment in Libyan Road Projects

Tripoli: Secretary-General of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, Alaa Ezz, announced that Libya presents a significant investment opportunity for Egypt, underscoring the integrated trade relations between the two nations.

According to Libyan News Agency, Ezz revealed in press statements that Egyptian companies have recently executed projects in Libya valued at $5 billion. These projects include the construction of roads, such as the ring road, along with power plants, showcasing the depth of collaboration between Egypt and Libya.

Ezz highlighted that the bilateral partnerships between Egypt and Libya play a crucial role in bolstering the economies of both countries.