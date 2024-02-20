Scatec signs deal to build 1 GW solar plant in Egypt

Norwegian renewable energy producer Scatec ASA signed on Tuesday 20/2/2024 a cooperation agreement with Misr Aluminium Company - Egyptalum to set up a 1 GW solar power plant, in Egyptian cabinet statement. The power plant will be the energy backbone of Egyptalum's aluminum complex in the Egyptian city of Nag Hammadi. With a total generation capacity of 1,000 MW, the plant will be developed in two phases of 500MWh each and support the production of high-quality aluminium, according to a statement by the Egyptian Cabinet on Facebook. On the sidelines of Egypt Energy Show EGYPES 2024, Minister of Public Sector Enterprise, Mahmoud Esmat, and Norway's Ambassador to Egypt, Hilde Klemetsdal, witnessed the signing of the agreement. Source: State Information Service Egypt