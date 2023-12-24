Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military equipment near Kupyansk

Moscow, Russian forces today destroyed Ukrainian military equipment and transport in the Kupyansk direction. In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 'the forces of the First Guard of the Western Group of the Russian army destroyed a military transport truck belonging to the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Kupyansk, and clarified that the Ukrainian forces were using the truck to deliver ammunition and materials to their forward positions.' The day before, Russian forces neutralized some 620 Ukrainian soldiers and shot down 36 drones. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

