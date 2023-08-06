Russian army destroys Ukrainian drone in the vicinity of Moscow

Russian air defenses destroyed a Kiev regime’s drone that tried to enter the airspace of Moscow.

“About 11:27, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by drone on targets in the Moscow region was thwarted.” Sputnik agency quoted the Russian Ministry of Defense as saying in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry added, “The air defense systems destroyed the drone on the territory of the Podolsk region, and there were no injuries or damages as a result of the failed attack.”

“Today at around 11:00 a.m. a drone attempted to break through to Moscow. It was destroyed on the approach by air defenses. ” Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency